Three takeaways from Kings' first training camp practice

SACRAMENTO – The first day of school has come and gone for the Kings, and the new kid in town quickly is getting acclimated to his new class.

DeMar DeRozan spoke to media first after practice Tuesday, still a bit winded from one of the team’s final drills: a fast-paced layup competition. Pace is one of the factors that made Sacramento’s historic offense so unique two seasons ago, and it is something coach Mike Brown and general manager Monte McNair hope to re-emphasize this season.

DeRozan, at age 35 entering Year 16, is up for the challenge.

It’s only Day 1, but the six-time NBA All-Star is adjusting well to his new team and playing alongside De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

While speaking to reporters, DeRozan uttered the word “excited” three times in a 15-second span. He was referring to his eagerness of getting the ball rolling with his new squad, and being “excited” to help take them to that next level.

His prediction? The Western Conference Finals.

For now, though, let’s get through training camp and the preseason – where one very important decision must be made.

Here are three takeaways from Day 1 of camp:

Adjusting to DeMar, and vice versa

All good things take time, and that will be the case for DeRozan and the Kings during this transitioning period.

But as the true professional DeRozan is, he appears to already be in good shape. Yes, the seasoned veteran can hang with the younger guys and their fast-paced offense.

“It’s great,” DeRozan said after practice Tuesday. “I know we always talk about speed, but it’s not like Noah Lyles out here running. But it’s definitely a pace you got to keep up at, but it’s consistent.

“If you work at it, you prepare yourself for the summertime, it’s simple when you come on the basketball court.”

DeRozan admitted there was “a little rust” learning the offense and defense, but he was able to quickly catch on, adding: “I love what I see so far.”

Fox noticed DeRozan being a fast learner, too.

“It’s funny ‘cause we were going through some stuff, it was just 5 [against zero] with no defense out there, and he was like, ‘Man, this makes s–t easy,’ “ Fox said. “I was like, yeah. Our offense might look complicated, but once you know what’s going on, it becomes really easy to understand.

“And when he started getting how the offense functioned, he was like, ‘Wow, I see why it moves the way it moves.’ And I think he fits in perfectly.”

The star point guard admitted he and DeRozan still are trying to learn each other’s spots on the floor, but consistent communication makes that a whole lot easier.

DeRozan raved about the countless amount of “killers” the Kings have, praising Fox’s speed and playmaking, Sabonis’ passing, screening and ability to get others involved and Keegan Murray’s shooting.

And he stood on business about his offseason prediction for his new team, proclaiming Sacramento will reach the Western Conference Finals in the 2024-25 season.

“For sure, man. We’re going to work our asses off,” he said. “We showed it today. It’s just Day 1. This is a special group right here, and like I said, I want to put everything I got in me into this team and lay it all out there on the line.”

Keon earns starting two-guard job ... for now

Coach Brown finally let the cat out the bag regarding the Kings’ starting shooting guard spot.

Well, kind of.

As of now, with Kevin Huerter rehabbing a shoulder injury but nearing a return, Keon Ellis will fill in with the first five, alongside Fox, Murray, DeRozan and Sabonis.

But that could change.

So what does this mean for Malik Monk?

The 2023-24 NBA Sixth Man of the Year runner-up will remain in that sixth man role off the bench during camp and likely for the season opener Oct. 24.

“Being able to have that luxury of that pop come off the bench is something every team dreams of,” Brown said of Monk. “And we’re fortunate to be able to have that luxury. At the end of the day, shoot, just in life, it’s not about who starts stuff, but who finishes.

“So that’ll be more of a telltale sign.”

DeRozan's early identity for Kings

At the start of every season, teams typically reveal their identity for that campaign.

It's early, but there was one unique characteristic that instantly stood out to DeRozan about this Kings squad.

"I know I’m the new guy here, but the togetherness already," DeRoza said. "You just see everybody [as] one already, and I’m trying to just come in and tighten that even more. That was definitely a surprise just how comfortable, how together everybody is.

"Even when we started going over offensive and defensive things, it was like everybody was on a string already together."

That's a testament to the culture Brown has built and maintained since coming to Sacramento -- and surely an early positive sign of what this team can accomplish on this long journey that is an NBA season.

