Huerter ruled out of Kings vs. Raptors game with illness

The Kings will be without one starter as their four-game road trip continues Saturday in Toronto.

Sharpshooting guard Kevin Huerter was ruled out of Saturday's game against the Raptors with an illness, per the team's 11:30 a.m. PT injury report.

For the Raptors, Scottie Barnes (right orbital; fracture) Bruce Brown (knee) and Kelly Olynyk (back) are out. Immanuel Quickley (pelvic) is doubtful.

Huerter returned to the court to begin the 2024-25 campaign following a season-ending shoulder injury in March. He had surgery in April to repair a torn left labrum but was cleared for full contact court activity on Oct. 11 after missing training camp and five preseason games.

While Huerter was rehabbing, young guard Keon Ellis replaced him in the starting lineup to close out the 2023-24 season and this preseason. That likely will be the case for Saturday's game.

After an up-and-down season last year for Huerter, the 26-year-old has bounced back and looked sharper than ever on both ends of the floor for Sacramento.

Through five games this season, Huerter is averaging 11.6 points on 48.9-percent shooting from the field and 37.5 percent from 3-point range, with 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 26 minutes.