Kings' Brown fined $50K for laptop stunt, pursuing ref after ejection

Coach Mike Brown has been fined $50,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for aggressively pursuing officials following his ejection from the Kings' 143-142 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday and his subsequent postgame criticism of the referees, which included the use of a laptop.

Unhappy with calls that had been made during the Kings' brutal loss to the Bucks, Brown was ejected in the fourth quarter after coming on the court and making contact with Milwaukee guard Pat Connaughton.

Kings guard Malik Monk and forward Trey Lyles had to forcibly restrain Brown from going after the refs.

Brown began his postgame press conference using a laptop to show reporters the plays he had issues with, spending more than three minutes breaking down the calls and explaining the rationale behind his anger.

The amount Brown was fined -- $50,000 -- is the largest penalty the NBA can assess without the Players' Association being able to file a grievance on behalf of the player or coach.

Brown's postgame "film session" with media members was so noteworthy that Warriors coach Steve Kerr poked fun at his former assistant before Monday's game in Memphis.

Brown wasn't suspended for his action, so he will be on the sideline for the Kings' clash against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Footprint Center.

The Kings are looking to bounce back after Bucks star Damian Lillard hit a crushing overtime buzzer-beater on Sunday.