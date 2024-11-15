Brown, McDermott laud Kings' bench reliability amid Monk's absence 

With Malik Monk and DeMar DeRozan nursing injuries, it’s on the Kings’ bench to step up.

The unit did just that in Sacramento’s 127-104 win on Wednesday night over the Phoenix Suns at Golden 1 Center, powered by notable offensive performances from Jordan McLaughlin, Trey Lyles and defensive contributions from Keon Ellis.

Speaking to reporters after Thursday's practice, coach Mike Brown noted that the expectation for his bench is to keep delivering solid performances.

“Yeah, both those guys were big for us,” Brown told reporters. “Even Keon was big for us coming off the bench.

“He didn’t score like the other two guys did, but he gave us versatility on the defensive end of the floor that helped out a lot in a lot of different ways. Our bench has to continue to step up and do what they’re capable of doing and make our starter’s jobs a lot easier.”

Heading into Wednesday's loss, the Kings’ bench posted a lackluster start to the 2024-25 NBA season. That, however, had to quickly change as DeRozan became unavailable for Brown and Co. after halftime due to lower back tightness.

McLaughlin and Lyles understood the assignment and delivered their best performances this season, combining for 24 points and six rebounds. McLaughlin, who registered a season-high 15 minutes on the floor, scored 11 of the 24 points, while Lyles, who was averaging just 4.0 points and 3.2 rebounds before Wednesday’s game, made three 3s on five attempts.

Overall, not only a positive sign for Brown, but also a motivation for Sacramento role players such as forward Doug McDermott.

“Yeah, it’s huge,” McDermott told reporters. “Jordan had a great night last night, kind of running the show off the bench. Keon has been great as well. I have to step up. I have to play better and shoot better, just continue to be aggressive.

“When your number is called, you have to be ready. Obviously, we know we have a huge piece out right now, so we have to step up. It’s a joint committee, not just one guy.”

With Kings’ sixth man Monk out with an ankle injury for at least two weeks and DeRozan’s injury severity yet to be confirmed, the consensus in Sacramento’s locker room is that all players – including those on the bench – will have to make their presence felt.

At the end of the day, as starting guard Kevin Huerter alluded to, it’s part of the job description.

“It’s great,” Huerter said on the bench stepping up. “Those guys are definitely capable. I thought Jordan played very well. He’s played very well in the past opportunities he’s gotten.

“That’s great. Keon is looking good. Everyone knows this is the NBA: Guys are going to go out. It’s a long season, and everyone needs to be ready to play.”

