Kings injury report: Monk, Len available Tuesday vs. Blazers

The Kings are trying to erase their pre-Christmas Eve loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves and shift their focus to Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, and they'll do so with a fully healthy squad.

Malik Monk, who previously was listed on the injury report as questionable with right foot irritation, was upgraded to available for Tuesday night's game at Moda Center.

Sacramento's reliable Sixth Man is having a career year so far in the 2023-24 NBA season, averaging 14.3 points on 42.9-percent shooting from the field and 41.2 percent from 3-point range, along with 2.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 25 minutes through 27 games.

He missed his first game of the season when he was ruled out of Saturday's 110-98 loss to the Timberwolves, but has been cleared to return in Portland.

Along with Monk, Alex Len also was upgraded to available for Tuesday's contest after the Kings' 7-foot-2 center missed the last 19 games with a high ankle sprain.

In six games this season, Len is averaging 2.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in just under seven minutes.

It will be the first time this season the Kings are fully healthy.

Tuesday will be the second time this season Sacramento faces Portland as second-year Kings forward Keegan Murray will take on his twin brother Kris Murray. In the previous contest back in November, the Kings escaped with a tough 121-118 overtime win.