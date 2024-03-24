Giants ace Webb recruiting teammates to become Kings fans

Noted Kings enthusiast Logan Webb is making a big push to convert his Giants teammates into Sacramento fans.

Speaking to reporters before the Giants' exhibition game against the Sacramento River Cats on Sunday at Sutter Health Park, the Rocklin, Calif., native explained his push to get his teammates to light the beam.

“I did [recruit]. Alex Cobb is a Kings fan now," Webb said (h/t Sactown Sports 1140). "He [is a fan]. Ryan Walker, I think, is following a bit more. It has been fun to watch and, hopefully, they keep going.”

Webb went on to explain his excitement over Sacramento’s recent string of success after so many years of mediocrity, and he’s looking forward to seeing how they perform in the NBA playoffs.

Growing up in Rocklin, a suburb of Sacramento, Webb has been a longtime Kings fan, though most of the seasons he has been following the team have ended without any playoff appearances. The Kings had one of the longest postseason droughts in NBA history, failing to make the playoffs from 2006-2022 before making it last season.

This season, Sacramento sits in the Western Conference's No. 7 seed with a 41-29 record with its eye a second consecutive playoff appearance.

San Francisco spent heavily during the offseason, with its Blake Snell addition serving as the centerpiece of its efforts to frontload the rotation with quality starting pitching, hopefully closing the gap on the preseason-favorite Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

Webb has been with the Giants organization since they drafted him straight out of high school in 2014, becoming one of the best starting pitchers in MLB. Last season, he finished in second place in the Cy Young Award voting, behind new teammate Snell.

