LeBron fittingly faces Kings on anniversary of NBA debut in Sacramento

Life has a way of coming full circle, and for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, one of those moments will happen Sunday in Sacramento.

James and the Lakers will face the Kings at Golden 1 Center on the 20th anniversary of his highly anticipated NBA debut at ARCO Arena in Sacramento.

20 years ago today, LeBron James made his highly anticipated NBA debut... and he did not disappoint!



25 PTS, 9 AST, 6 REB, 4 STL out the gate 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YXXeWlKluC — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2023

Drafted No. 1 overall out of St. Vincent-St. Mary's High School in Akron, Ohio in 2003, James and the Cleveland Cavaliers began the 2003-04 NBA season against stacked Kings team that featured Mike Bibby, Doug Christie, Peja Stojakovic, Vlade Divac, Bobby Jackson and Brad Miller. Chris Webber was suspended for the first eight games of the season, so he didn't play against James.

While the Kings came away with a 106-92 win over the Cavs on Oct. 29, 2003, James played 43 minutes and finished with game-high 25 points, while also added nine assists, six rebounds and four steals.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham was asked about the significance of Sunday's game for James.

“It was unbelievable,” Ham told reporters after Saturday's Lakers practice (h/t The Los Angeles Times). “I think it was a nationally televised game. He came out and played well. Really well. So it’s amazing how time flies. I wonder if he’s aware of that. I’m sure people have hit him up to remind him.

“It’s amazing, man, the journey from that point. All of the hoopla, the hype, the expectations that were placed on him at such a young age. For him to not only surpass them, but just create a whole new world. The ‘LeBron James World’ where he took everything and tenfold and super exceeded everyone’s expectations. It’s good to see him still here competing at a high level. I’m sure it’ll bring back a lot of memories for him once he’s made aware of it.”

James' debut was a preview of things to come as he would go on to put together one of the most decorated NBA careers ever. And approaching his 39th birthday, the league's all-time leading scorer isn't done yet.

In his first 20 NBA seasons, James has faced the Kings 38 total times and is averaging 26.8 points, 8.4 assists and 7.5 rebounds during those games.

And just like 20 years ago, the Kings hope to send James home with a loss.