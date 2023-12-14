Report: Kings agree to one-year contract with Toscano-Anderson

The Kings reportedly are adding depth in the form of a familiar player to Northern California.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday, citing sources that Sacramento has agreed to a one-year contract with former Warriors guard/forward Juan Toscano-Anderson.

The Sacramento Kings are signing F Juan Toscano-Anderson to a one-year deal, sources tell ESPN. Toscano-Anderson — who’s had stops with the Warriors, Lakers and Jazz — has been playing with Mexico City of the G League. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 14, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Toscano-Anderson spent three seasons with the Warriors and won a championship with Golden State during the 2021-22 NBA season.

He appeared to confirm the news in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter shortly after the report.

Light the Beam then! — Juan Toscano Anderson (@juanonjuan10) December 14, 2023

The 30-year-old came up through the G League and became a productive two-way player for the Warriors before signing a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers in summer 2022. Toscano-Anderson was traded from Los Angeles to the Utah Jazz before the 2022-23 trade deadline.

In 52 games last season, Toscano-Anderson 3.0 points 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game 13.5 minutes per contest for the Lakers and Jazz.

The Oakland native was playing for the Capitanes de Ciudad de México in the NBA G League this season and now will return to Northern California to play for the Kings.