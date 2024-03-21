MRI confirms Huerter dislocated shoulder, no timetable for return

The Kings likely will play their final stretch of regular-season games this season without their starting two-guard.

Kevin Huerter sustained a dislocated shoulder and labral tear in his left shoulder, an MRI confirmed, per an update from the team Thursday. His treatment options are being evaluated and there currently is no timetable for his return.

He missed Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors and was listed as out for the second half of Sacramento's back-to-back against the Washington Wizards on Thursday at Capital One Arena.

The 25-year-old shooting guard sustained the injury during the first two minutes of Sacramento's overtime win against Memphis after stealing the ball and attempting a fast-break layup before being fouled by Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane followed by hard contact from Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.

Huerter landed awkwardly on his arm and was down for several minutes before heading to the Kings' locker room for further evaluation.

The Kings eventually ruled the guard out for the remainder of the game.

After playing a vital role in Sacramento's newfound success last season thanks to his lights-out 3-point shooting and DHO action with Kings All-Star center Domatas Sabonis, Huerter hasn't displayed the same consistent play in his second season with the Kings.

Huerter is averaging 10.2 points on 44.3-percent shooting from the field and 36.1 percent from 3-point range, with 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 64 games this season.

Kings coach Mike Brown said rising second-year guard Keon Ellis will be the starting two-guard in the meantime, which is encouraging news for Kings fans during an unfortunate injury as Ellis has a perfect 7-0 record as a starter.