Kris' pre-draft Kings interview unleashed hilarious Keegan quip

By just their appearance, it's hard to tell Kings forward Keegan Murray and his twin brother Kris apart from each other. Personality-wise, however, it's like day and night.

No one knows that better than their father, Kenyon Murray, who joined the "Deuce and Mo" podcast recently to share a funny story that perfectly portrays just how different their personalities are.

"Kris and Keegan couldn't be more different," Kenyon Murray said. "For all the similarities, they couldn't be more different. It's funny, [Kris'] first interview at the Combine was with the Kings. And I talked to [Kings assistant general manager] Wes [Wilcox] and Wes said that they said to Kris, 'In 25 minutes, you've said more than Keegan said all season.'"

Keegan, who was drafted by Sacramento with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, entered his first year in the league as a shy rookie and ended it the exact same way. Regardless of his limited amount of words, his actions on the court spoke louder.

The 22-year-old played 80 games (78 starts) last season, averaging 12.2 points on 45.3-percent shooting from the field and 41.4 percent from 3-point range, adding 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 29.8 minutes played. Keegan also broke Donovan Mitchell's rookie 3-point record and finished the season with 206.

Now, one year after hearing his brother's name get called by commissioner Adam Silver, it's Kris' turn.

Kenyon recognizes how special it is to have one child playing in the NBA, and is soaking in what having two kids in the league together might feel like.

While personality is one major difference between the identical twins, the way they play is, too. Kenyon loved watching Keegan ball out in his first year in the league, and he can't wait for Kris to get his chance, too.

"I think that's really where Kris has made a big splash is just through his interviews," Kenyon continued. "Not neccessarily just his basketball, but just his confidence in himself being able to come back to school and do it. People always say Keegan is better, and [Kris] is like, 'Just wait.'

"So I'm looking forward to his journey and wherever he lands."

Kris said he'd be open to teamming up with his brother on the Kings, but also would welcome playing against him on a rival team like the Golden State Warriors.

Whatever happens on June 22, that likely will be a rare moment when Keegan unleashes more than a couple of words in support of his brother.