The Indiana Pacers eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks at home in Game 6 on Thursday, but there was another moment from the contest that drew headlines.

Late in the fourth quarter with 2:32 to go and Milwaukee trailing 114-94, Bucks guard Patrick Beverley could be seen throwing a basketball at Pacers fans behind their bench.

A fan passed the ball over their head to Beverley, who then immediately launched it back to the fan, which struck another.

Patrick Beverley threw the ball at a fan at the end of Game 6.



🎥 @StephNoh pic.twitter.com/6rIKEDbIJu — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 3, 2024

Bucks staff and security stepped in to deescalate the situation as the fans and Beverley continued to exchange words.

Beverley responded to the incident on social media.

"Not Fair at all," Beverley posted after the game on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Exchanged between a fan and our ball club all night. We warned and asked for help all night. Not fair. [two prayer emojis, one red heart emoji]."

When asked about the moment in his post-game interview, Beverley said: “Nah, don’t worry about that. Nothing.”

Milwaukee, the No. 3 seed, lost the game 120-98 and was eliminated in six games by the sixth-seeded Pacers. The Bucks didn't have Giannis Antetokounmpo play at all in the series due to injury while Damian Lillard and others also missed crucial time.

Beverley in Game 6 played 40 minutes, logging six points on 3 of 11 shooting overall, five assists and two rebounds.

The Pacers will now play the No. 2 New York Knicks in the second round out East.