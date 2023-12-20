Monk questionable for Kings vs. Celtics; Tatum ruled out

The Boston Celtics will be without their star forward Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center, while the Kings could be missing their Sixth Man.

Jayson Tatum has been ruled out for the game in Sacramento with a left ankle sprain, suffered during Boston's 132-126 overtime loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

Tatum heads to the locker room limping early vs. Golden State pic.twitter.com/K3S6x8cHok — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 20, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Tatum eventually returned to the game, telling reporters after the loss that the injury impacted his mobility on the court.

"I still was out there," Tatum said. "I feel like if you go out there and play, you can't make any excuses."

Tatum won't test his ankle Wednesday night, which makes the Kings' job much easier as they seek their sixth win in seven games. But Malik Monk might not be on the floor, as the guard is listed as questionable for the game with right foot irritation.

Monk is the only Kings player with an injury designation besides Alex Len, who has been out since mid-November with an ankle injury.

In 25 games this season, Monk is averaging 14.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game but has scored 46 points across the Kings' last three contests. For Boston, Tatum has averaged 26.8 points per game to go along with 8.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

The Kings and Celtics tip off at 7 p.m. PT. Catch full coverage on NBC Sports California beginning with "Kings Pregame Live" at 6:30 p.m. PT.