Domas facilitates jersey swap with Kings fans after number change

SACRAMENTO – Domantas Sabonis already is one of the most popular players on the Kings’ roster. After what the 6-foot-10 center did Friday, he’ll no doubt gain an even bigger following.

About four dozen fans walking into Golden 1 Center wearing Sabonis’ No. 10 jersey before Sacramento’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers were treated to an early Christmas gift of sorts when they were given jerseys with Sabonis’ new No. 11 on it.

The jersey exchange was the brainchild of Sabonis and his wife after the Kings center changed numbers for the 2024-25 NBA season as a tribute to his legendary father, Hall of Famer Arvydas Sabonis.

Sabonis had switched to No. 10 once he arrived in Sacramento because the franchise had retired No. 11 in honor of Hall of Famer Bob Davies, but Davies' children gave Sabonis their blessing to wear it this season.

The couple paid for the new jerseys themselves as a way to thank Sacramento fans for their support ever since Sabonis arrived in town via trade in early 2022.

“We just though it’d be a nice thing to buy as many as we could and help some of the fans out,” Sabonis told reporters following the Kings’ 107-98 loss to the Clippers.

According to a team spokesperson, about 50 jerseys were handed out. A notification was put out on social media earlier in the week, but most fans were unaware what was happening until they walked into Golden 1 Center.

One lucky fan received his new jersey from Sabonis himself before the game. Afterward, Kings officials greeted fans at the doors or saw them in the stands and reached out to facilitate the exchange.

Sabonis, who notched his eight consecutive double-double in the game, said he felt it was important to give back to the fans.

“It’s cool. They make my day every game we play here,” Sabonis said. “They’re cheering for us, and that’s the main reason we got our wins.”

