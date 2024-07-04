Kings a ‘sneak' candidate to sign DeRozan in free agency

As NBA free agency continues to unfold, the Kings are in contention to land a big-name superstar.

Sacramento is a "sneak" candidate to sign guard DeMar DeRozan, ESPN's Zach Lowe reported on Wednesday. (h/t Bleacher Report)

"I think the Kings have a move yet to make in the offseason... I think they've sniffed around DeRozan," Lowe said on Wednesday's episode of "The Lowe Post" podcast. He described Sacramento as a "sneak DeRozan team" that could land the 34-year-old.

DeRozan averaged 24.0 points, 5.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game during the 2023-2024 NBA season with the Chicago Bulls. Adding the talented guard would give the Kings a big offensive lift, taking some of the burden off Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox.

Sacramento is not the only California team in the running for DeRozan’s services, however, as the Los Angeles Lakers also are making a big push to land the coveted free agent. The Miami Heat also are in contention to sign the six-time NBA All-Star.

While the Kings have returned to NBA prominence in recent years, the franchise still lags behind the top teams in the Western Conference, so adding a prominent star like DeRozan would make a big difference in terms of competitiveness. Sacramento has not won a playoff series since the 2003-2004 NBA season.