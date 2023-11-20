De'Aaron Fox's wife Recee credits Kings coach for star's 3-point surge

In his seven games played during the 2023-24 NBA season, De’Aaron Fox is shooting lights out for the Kings.

The seventh-year guard leads Sacramento’s rotation players in 3-pointers made per game (3.6) and 3-point shooting percentage (41.7).

But Fox’s perimeter shooting surge didn’t just occur overnight, as the career 32.4 percent 3-point shooter had some serious help from Kings assistant coach Luke Loucks -- pointed out by Fox's wife Recee on social media.

When responding to a post about Fox making five 3-pointers in three different games this season, Recee spilled the beans about her husband being forced to get shots up with Loucks late after a Kings practice, even missing Sacramento’s team bus.

Luke made him shoot after practice yesterday instead of getting on the bus to go back to the hotel. So let’s all thank him 😂 — Recee Fox (@Cee_Caldwell) November 20, 2023

Loucks would applaud Fox's effort in a response to Recee’s post.

He’s putting the work in. Keep the foot on the gas!!! — Luke Loucks (@lukeloucks) November 20, 2023

It looks like Fox's extra work is paying dividends.

Fox’s shooting has unlocked more in his offensive game, as he is averaging a career-high 31.9 points a night -- a leap from last year’s NBA All-Star-worthy 25.0 points per game.

He’s also averaging a smooth 6.1 assists in seven games while spreading the floor for his offensively gifted teammates such as Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes and Keegan Murray.

Perhaps the most key stat is Fox's career-high 8.6 3-point attempts per game. Excluding this year, the Kentucky product has averaged 3.9 attempts from deep per game, proving Fox is shooting the ball confidently as ever this season.

The All-NBA guard is making his case for his first MVP award and continues to prove his importance to Sacramento night in and night out.

After missing five games due to an ankle injury, Fox has led Sacramento to a season-high six straight wins and has helped the Kings reach an 8-4 record and fourth place in the Western Conference.

Thanks in part to Loucks, Fox is putting the extra work in to become one of the NBA’s best 3-point shooters, seemingly rivaling Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry some miles away.