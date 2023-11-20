De'Aaron Fox earns Player of the Week honors after return from injury

De'Aaron Fox has played at an elite level since his return from injury, and he was recognized for it on Monday.

The Kings' star point guard was selected by the NBA as Player of the Week in the Western Conference for Week 4 of the 2023-24 season (Nov. 13-19). Fox is the first Kings player to earn Player of the Week honors this season, and this marks the fourth time in his career that he has won the award.

De’Aaron Fox earns his first 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤 award of the season 🙌🦊 pic.twitter.com/cdCGui4gKk — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 20, 2023

Fox hit the ground running after missing five games due to an ankle sprain. He averaged 32.3 points, 6.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals and just 1.3 turnovers over four games last week. And he posted those gaudy numbers while shooting a hyper-efficient 52.3 percent from the field and a blistering 44.4 percent from deep.

Fox's biggest outing came in an NBA In-Season Tournament victory over the San Antonio Spurs where he came up just two points shy of a new career high, finishing with 43 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Kings went a perfect 4-0 during Fox's award-winning week to improve to 8-4 on the season, good for fourth place in the West. Winners of six straight, Fox and Co. will look to keep rolling when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.