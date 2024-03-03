Fox ‘optimistic' he'll return from knee injury for Kings-Bulls game

After missing the past two games with a knee injury, Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox is hopeful that he will be able to return to the lineup soon.

Speaking to reporters after Sunday’s practice, Fox expressed optimism that he will suit up for the Kings as they take on the Chicago Bulls on Monday at Golden 1 Center.

“I feel better," Fox said. "I was able to practice today, so I’m optimistic about tomorrow for sure. I went through the whole practice today."

Fox then was asked if the reason for his two-game absence had more to do with his pain tolerance than knee swelling, and the 26-year-old explained he still had been struggling with long periods of sitting then standing.

“It was swollen a bit, if I was standing for a period of time, if I was sitting down for a period of time and then when I stood up it was sore," Fox said. "It was pain tolerance, but also it wouldn’t be smart if I went out there and couldn’t help my team. I wouldn’t play [if that were the case].”

Fox suffered a left knee contusion during a 121-110 loss to the Miami Heat on Feb. 26.

During the past two games, the Kings are 1-1 without Fox, getting blown out by the Denver Nuggets and defeating the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime as Malik Monk erupted for 39 points.

As Sacramento heads into the final portion of the 2023-24 NBA regular season, the team has struggled with consistency, despite Fox and teammate Domantas Sabonis both playing at an elite level.

Keeping Fox healthy will be critical for the Kings as they look to rise up the Western Conference standings and land a guaranteed spot in the NBA playoffs.