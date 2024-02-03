Why Stephen A believes Fox, not KAT, should be NBA All-Star

Kings fans aren't the only ones upset with the NBA All-Star snubs of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

The local disappointment has become a nationwide uproar after neither Kings star was named to this year's annual event in Indianapolis, and ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith took time to address the snub.

"I got to give love to the Sacramento Kings, specifically this kid De'Aaron Fox," Smith said on "The Stephen A. Smith Show." "He's averaging 27 [points] a game, they're a top-five seed within the Western Conference. I'm looking at De'Aaron Fox, 27.2 points, 5.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds over 40 appearances. We also saw what he did in the first round of the playoffs last year. This is a star in the making right here. And he's been injured some games this year, but at the end of the day, he's had over 40 appearances.

"To me, De'Aaron Fox should be an All-Star. Even if it is at the expense of Karl-Anthony Towns. We know defense is leading Minnesota and the greatness of Anthony Edwards. That's what we know. I'm not saying KAT isn't having a good season, but for me, it's about Anthony Edwards and the defense. I'm sorry. I got to put De'Aaron Fox on this squad."

Both Fox and Sabonis were named All-Stars last season and are in the midst of an even better showing in 2023-24.

Fox is having a career year from 3-point range, shooting 37.7 percent from beyond the arc and 46.8 percent from the field, all while taking major steps to improve his game defensively and become a two-way player in the league.

Meanwhile, Sabonis is having a historic season that has placed him amongst elite NBA and Kings franchise history, averaging 20 points on 61.7-percent shooting and 44.2 percent from deep, with 13 rebounds and eight assists. He leads the league in double-doubles and rebounds, and is second to only Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić in triple-doubles.

Fox became a first-time All-Star last season, and Sabonis is a three-time All-Star.

Towns has been a pivotal part of Minnesota's success this season, leading the team to a 34-15 record and atop the Western Conference. The 28-year-old forward is averaging 22.7 points on 52-percent from the field and 43.8 percent from downtown, along with 8.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

While Fox, Sabonis and Towns all have been playing great basketball this season, Fox and Sabonis not being included in the All-Star Game this season hasn't caused just an outcry from Sacramento fans, but a real concern from the general sports world.