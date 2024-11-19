NBA states Fox wasn't fouled on final play in Kings' loss to Hawks

The NBA disagrees with De'Aaron Fox's account of events from Monday night.

In the next-day Last Two-Minute Report released Tuesday, the league declared that Fox wasn't fouled by Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels on the final play of the Kings' 109-108 loss at Golden 1 Center.

"Daniels (ATL) makes clean contact with the ball to dislodge it from Fox's (SAC) possession and any contact with Fox's hand on the ball is considered incidental," the NBA wrote.

Fox clearly believes Daniels hit enough of his hand to warrant a foul call.

"The hand is part of the ball when it's convenient, so … ," Fox told reporters after Monday's game.

Recee Fox, De'Aaron's wife, also believes the Kings' star guard was fouled, voicing her frustration with the officiating crew on X, formerly Twitter.

Fox, who was named Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday, finished the game with 28 points on 11-of-23 shooting from the field and 3 of 6 from 3-point range. He was 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and would have gone to the line with a chance to potentially win the game.

Instead, the Kings fell to 8-7, while the Hawks improved to 7-8.

