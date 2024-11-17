Edwards fined $35K for flipping off fan during Kings vs. T-wolves

Anthony Edwards paid the price for his obscene gesture during the Minnesota Timberwolves' 130-126 win over the Kings in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

The 23-year-old star was fined $35,000 for flipping off a fan in the first quarter of Friday’s game at Golden 1 Center.

The NBA on Sunday morning released the following statement:

“Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $35,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 3:15 remaining in the first quarter of the Timberwolves' 130-126 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 15 at Golden 1 Center.”

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/tyELqGbzHh — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 17, 2024

Edwards, who isn't afraid to speak his mind, will be fine, as he will earn $42.2 million during the 2024-25 NBA season, part of the five-year, $204 million max contract extension he signed with Minnesota during the 2023 offseason. And evidently, Friday’s game ended in the fifth-year veteran’s favor.

Despite Kings star De’Aaron Fox stealing the show with a career-high and franchise-record 60 points, Edwards finished with a steady 36 points on 14-for-27 shooting with five rebounds and two assists -- unsurprising considering he has averaged 25.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in 15 games against Sacramento -- and Minnesota stole a crucial group-stage matchup on the road.

Anthony Edwards made this shot pic.twitter.com/nhcvRlCsXp — Jonah (@Huncho_Jman) November 16, 2024

Not even the league office and the fines it institutes can slow Edwards when the Kings stand in his way.

