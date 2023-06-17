Report: Suns emerge as ‘serious threat' to acquire Beal

After a week of speculation and rumors linking Bradley Beal to a handful of California teams, the three-time NBA All-Star might be moving to a Western Conference competitor.

After 11 seasons in Washington, D.C., the Wizards are exploring trade options for Beal, and the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat have emerged as strong contenders to land the 29-year-old, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Saturday, citing sources.

As the only player in the NBA with a no-trade clause, Beal holds considerable influence in determining where he lands. The Suns are considered to be a "serious threat" to close the deal, according to Charania.

Developing: Washington is in serious talks with two finalists – Miami and Phoenix – on a Bradley Beal trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Suns have emerged as a serious threat for Beal, who holds a no-trade clause. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 17, 2023

This news comes two days after Charania reported that the Wizards had engaged in trade talks with the Sacramento Kings. While it was believed Beal could consider waiving his no-trade clause for Sacramento, there wasn't "a clear pathway for the two sides" at the time.

Another team that’s had Bradley Beal trade talks with the Wizards: The Kings, sources tell me and @sam_amick. It’s believed Beal would consider Sacramento given his no-trade clause, but right now there does not appear a clear pathway for the two sides. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2023

The Wizards drafted Beal out of Florida in 2012 with the No. 3 overall pick. At the time, he joined a franchise coming off four consecutive losing seasons and an 88-224 combined record over that stretch.

By his second season, Beal helped the Wizards finish north of .500 and earn their first postseason appearance in six years. Since then, he's added five more playoff appearances and three All-Star nods, averaging 22.1 points, 4.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds throughout his career.

When the initial trade rumors emerged on Wednesday, it seemed to confirm that Washington was looking toward a rebuild. Just in the past month, the Wizards have hired a new team president and general manager. Together they'll be tasked with determining the direction of the team and how to manage a number of expiring contracts, including those of Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis.

Initial reports also mentioned that the Wizards were focusing on their search for a trade partner to contenders, likely due to his no-trade clause. All four California teams -- the Kings, Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers -- made the 2023 NBA playoffs.

The Suns, meanwhile, are coming off their third-straight playoff run and less than three years removed from the NBA Finals. It's unclear who the Suns would be giving up to acquire Beal.