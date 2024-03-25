Trending
Which NBA teams have clinched a playoff or play-in spot? Tracking 2024 postseason berths

Just one team has locked down a guaranteed playoff spot so far.

By Eric Mullin

Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
USA TODAY Sports
FILE — (L to R) Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The 2024 NBA postseason field is taking shape.

While just one team has clinched a guaranteed trip to the playoffs, several others are at least headed to the play-in tournament.

Over the final weeks of the NBA regular season, teams across the Eastern and Western Conferences will be fighting for top-six playoff spots and play-in berths.

So, with the postseason race heating up, here’s an updated look at the teams who have clinched a spot in the postseason, along with those who have been eliminated from playoff contention:

What NBA teams are in the 2024 playoffs?

The Boston Celtics are the only team in either conference to clinch a top-six playoff spot so far.

What NBA teams have clinched a 2024 play-in spot?

Eight of the 10 postseason spots in the East have been locked up, while seven bids remain out West. Here are the teams that have at least secured a spot in the play-in tournament:

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

  • Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Denver Nuggets
  • Minnesota Timberwolves

What NBA teams have been eliminated from playoff contention?

Here are the teams that have been eliminated from postseason contention:

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

  • San Antonio Spurs
  • Memphis Grizzlies
  • Portland Trail Blazers

