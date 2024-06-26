Full 2024 NBA Draft order: List of all 58 picks

The Atlanta Hawks are on the clock.

The team won this year's draft lottery and will have the first pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Atlanta is followed by the Washington Wizards at No. 2, the Houston Rockets at No. 3, the San Antonio Spurs at No. 4 and the Detroit Pistons at No. 5.

Unlike some years where there is a consensus No. 1 pick, the 2024 draft is full of question marks. Alex Sarr, Zaccharie Risacher and Donovan Clingan are among the top prospects, while Bronny James and Zach Edey have also been at the center of draft discussions.

Before the 2024 NBA Draft tips off on Wednesday, here is a full look at this year's draft order. The first round features picks Nos. 1-30 and the second round features picks Nos. 31-58.

Full 2024 NBA Draft order

Why are there only 58 picks in the 2024 NBA Draft?

The Sixers and Suns had to forfeit their 2024 second-round picks for violating NBA rules regarding free agent discussions.