MrBeast partners with Charlotte Hornets for jersey patch

Global YouTube star MrBeast attends the launch of the first physical MrBeast Burger Restaurant at American Dream on Sept. 4, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

MrBeast is all over the internet, and now his brand will visible on an NBA court in a unique way.

The YouTube and social media megastar partnered with the Charlotte Hornets for a jersey patch featuring his snack brand, Feastables. It is the first such partnership between a creator-led brand and an NBA franchise.

The Feastables logo will be on all Hornets uniforms, as well as the uniforms for the organization's G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is a North Carolina native and said he is thrilled to become business partners with his local NBA team.

Feastables is the official sponsor of the @hornets :)



I love Basketball so it only makes sense for Feastables’s first sponsorship to be with my home team 🥰 pic.twitter.com/XgXy4rotqy — MrBeast (@MrBeast) October 2, 2023

“We are thrilled to welcome Feastables and North Carolina native MrBeast into our Hornets family,” Hornets Sports & Entertainment President and Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield said in a press release. “We are excited to have this opportunity to introduce MrBeast’s fans to the Hornets and the Feastables brand to NBA fans around the world through our jersey patch. We are confident this innovative, new partnership will be significantly beneficial for everyone involved.”

Along with jersey patches, Feastables branding will be featured on media backdrops for Hornets press conferences and in other digital media, content and marketing opportunities.

MrBeast's 187 million YouTube subscribers are more than any other individual on the platform. In all, he has more than 350 million followers across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.