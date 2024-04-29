NBA world reacts to Jamal Murray's second game winner in Nuggets-Lakers 

The Lakers experienced some déjà vu on Monday.
Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray once again hit a game winner versus Los Angeles, this time to eliminate them from the first round of the playoffs.
In Denver's final possession during Monday's Game 5, Murray drove just past the free-throw line thanks to Nikola Jokic's screen and hit a shot over Austin Reaves to make it 108-106.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
LeBron James passed it to Taurean Prince for the final heave, but it didn't fall.
Murray's first game-winning shot of the series also came at home during Game 2. The Nuggets trailed by 20 points, but Murray hit a step-back jumper over Anthony Davis as time expired to secure a 101-99 win.
The Nuggets will now play the No. 3-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves in what should be a riveting matchup between two robust squads.
But, with the Lakers now eliminated by Denver for the second straight postseason, here are some of the best reactions to Murray's second game winner: