Here are the key dates for the 2023-24 NBA season

It's always good to mark your calendars early.

We may less than two months removed from the Denver Nuggets winning their first ever NBA championship off the backs of historic outings from Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, but the upcoming campaign isn't too far away.

The regular season, for example, is set to begin near the end of October, though preseason action will commence sooner than that as teams prepare to shed the summer rust and pick up momentum.

Let's take a look at all of the key dates to know for the 2023-24 NBA season:

When does the 2023-24 NBA preseason start?

Preseason action commences on Thursday, Oct. 5 and runs until Friday, Oct. 20.

When does the 2023-24 NBA season start?

Opening night of the new campaign is set for Tuesday, Oct. 24.

When is the 2023-24 NBA in-season tournament?

The brand new NBA in-season tournament will begin action on Friday, Nov. 3. The semifinals and final will take place on Thursday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 9, respectfully.

You can find the full scope of the rules, format and more for the in-season tournament here.

When is the 2023-24 NBA All-Star Game?

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Pacers, will host the 2024 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 18.

When do the 2023-24 NBA playoffs start?

There is no specific start date for the playoffs just yet, but the regular season will end on Sunday, April 14. The playoffs would then begin shortly after that and run through May until the NBA Finals plays out in June.

Here is a full list of the key dates for the upcoming campaign, including the aforementioned events:

Sept. 30: Training camps open for all teams participating in preseason games outside North America

Training camps open for all teams participating in preseason games outside North America Oct. 2: First allowable date for all other veteran players to report to their teams (no earlier than 11 a.m. local time)

First allowable date for all other veteran players to report to their teams (no earlier than 11 a.m. local time) Oct. 3: NBA Training camps open

NBA Training camps open Oct. 5: NBA preseason games begin

NBA preseason games begin Oct. 5 & 7: NBA Abu Dhabi Games, Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, (Abu Dhabi, UAE)

NBA Abu Dhabi Games, Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, (Abu Dhabi, UAE) Oct. 20: NBA preseason ends

NBA preseason ends Oct. 23: Rosters set for NBA opening day (5 p.m. ET)

Rosters set for NBA opening day (5 p.m. ET) Oct. 24: Start of the 2023-24 NBA regular season

Start of the 2023-24 NBA regular season Oct. 28: NBA G League Draft

NBA G League Draft Nov. 3: NBA In-Season Tournament begins

NBA In-Season Tournament begins Nov.10: NBA G League season begins

NBA G League season begins Dec. 7: NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals (Las Vegas, NV)

NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals (Las Vegas, NV) Dec. 9: NBA In-Season Tournament Finals (Las Vegas, NV)

NBA In-Season Tournament Finals (Las Vegas, NV) Jan. 11, 2024: NBA Paris Game, Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (Paris, France)

NBA Paris Game, Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (Paris, France) Feb. 16-18: NBA All-Star 2024 (Indianapolis, IN)

NBA All-Star 2024 (Indianapolis, IN) April 14: Regular season ends

