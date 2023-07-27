Why Steph holds no resentment toward KD after Dubs departure

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant are no longer teammates, but that hasn't affected the relationship the two superstars have.

Durant signed with Golden State in July 2016 and won two championships with the Warriors before leaving to join the Brooklyn Nets after the 2018-19 season.

Curry joined Logan Murdock and Raja Bell on the latest episode of the "Real Ones" podcast, where he was asked about his relationship with Durant and how quickly he and the Warriors' core got over any hurtful feelings after Durant left Golden State.

"I never really had any hurt, to begin with," Curry said. "I knew as a man, as an athlete, he didn't owe me anything; he doesn't owe our franchise anything. It was a situation where he left it was his own decision. I made sure I was open and available about how I felt about him as a person, as a player, how confident I was we would be able to win for a long time.

"Like you say your piece on that front, but at the end of the day, he makes the decision to leave. I fully respect him as a person and had so much appreciation for what we were able to accomplish. I didn't really have any resentment on that front."

Despite the narratives that formed regarding Durant's departure from Golden State and his continued pursuit of a championship with the Nets and Phoenix Suns, Curry and the Warriors have remained focused on their task at hand.

"In terms of the last four years, since we've played, there's competition, the different narratives that come up in terms of the success we've had, him trying to find another championship," Curry added. "You don't really get to play into it as much because you have your own things to worry about in the sense of leading your own team and making sure you're giving everything you've got it and not getting distracted with all the (bulls--t) that goes around our league in terms of narratives that pop up."

Curry's new documentary "Underrated" showed a special moment Durant and Curry shared after the Warriors star broke the NBA's all-time 3-point record in 2021 against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Durant, playing for the Nets at the time, was in the area and showed up at Curry's afterparty to congratulate him on his achievement.

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant at Steph's 3 point record celebration dinner.



Brothers for life ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ppQ94v0Szr — Automatic (@automaticnba) July 21, 2023

RELATED: Chuck dismissing Warriors' title chances fair until proven otherwise

Gestures like that are what matter most to Curry.

"Even when he came by the celebration after the game, that was a gesture in and of itself," Curry explained. "He didn't know there were cameras there, he didn't know I was filming a doc. He just happened to show up and wanted to show me love because he acknowledged greatness in that moment of me breaking that record. That's the relationship that we have. So for me, it was easy to maintain that. Obviously, we don't hang out or talk as much in the nature of distance and all that, but I didn't really have any resentment at all."

Even though Curry and Durant no longer are teammates, their bond always will remain strong, even while the two battle it out in the Western Conference this upcoming season.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast