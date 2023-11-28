Warriors' updated schedule after NBA In-Season Tournament ouster

The Warriors badly wanted to play an NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinal game on Monday or Tuesday next week, but instead, they will play two regular-season contests next Wednesday and Friday.

That's because the Warriors blew a golden opportunity on Tuesday night in Sacramento, coughing a 24-point lead and losing to the Kings 124-123 in a stunner.

The loss means the Warriors have been eliminated from the NBA In-Season Tournament and will play regular-season games against two other non-qualifiers.

Shortly after the Warriors lost to the Kings at Golden 1 Center, the NBA announced that Golden State will host the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Dec. 6 and then travel to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder at 5 p.m. PT on Friday, Dec. 8.

NBA regular season games scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 6 and Friday, Dec. 8 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/g0EykpvfZh — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 29, 2023

While the Warriors and Trail Blazers will meet for the first time this season, the matchup against the Thunder will be the fourth game between the two teams this season.

The Warriors won the first meeting against the Thunder on Nov. 3 after Steph Curry hit a game-winner with 0.2 seconds remaining.

But Golden State lost back-to-back games in Oklahoma City on Nov. 16 and Nov. 18.

The Warriors will play the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday and Saturday in regularly scheduled games before taking three days off prior to the game against the Trail Blazers.

The NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals will take centerstage early next week, with the Kings hosting the New Orleans Pelicans Monday night at Golden 1 Center in one of the four knockout round games.

The In-Season Tournament will continue Thursday with the semifinal matchups and Saturday with the NBA Cup championship.

