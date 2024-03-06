TJD's viral draft-day post ages perfectly in Warriors' win vs. Bucks

There's no escaping a digital footprint, but Trayce Jackson-Davis has nothing to hide after his incredible performance in the Warriors' 125-90 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night at Chase Center.

The Golden State rookie held his own against Milwaukee superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, even blocking the Greek Freak twice in one possession as the Warriors routed the Bucks.

TJD BLOCKS GIANNIS TWICE THEN THROWS DOWN THE LOB 🤯 pic.twitter.com/C0Zlgve40y — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 7, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Jackson-Davis has impressed since the Warriors selected him in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft. The Indiana product went viral on draft day after he posted his displeasure online about falling to No. 57 overall -- a post that, especially after Wednesday's win, is aging pretty well.

Y’all will regret it… I promise you. — TJD (@TrayceJackson) June 23, 2023

After the Warriors beat the Bucks, NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke asked Jackson-Davis, Brandin Podziemski and Gary Payton II for their thoughts on the old post.

"And I promise you, they're regretting it right now because he's playing like a third year," Payton told Burke. "He's picking up things a lot, and when you've got the greatest on your side, it's kind of easy to fall in line and get a feel [for] how the OGs play."

"And I promise you they're regretting it right now."



GP2 reacts to TJD's viral draft-day tweet 😂 pic.twitter.com/7rDD7RF37S — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 7, 2024

Jackson-Davis finished the Warriors' win with 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting, six rebounds, four blocks and a steal in 19 minutes off the bench.

His fellow rookie Podziemski doesn't understand why Jackson-Davis fell so far in the draft last year.

"It makes sense," Podziemski told Burke of Jackson-Davis' draft-day frustration. "He's a really good player. He was All-American in college and dropped to 57th in the draft, and his skills are really translatable to the NBA level ... He's a special one that his skills translate right away, and he understands basketball, never gets outside his box and does all the things we need from him every night."

Podz doesn't understand why TJD fell to the second round given his "translatable" NBA skills pic.twitter.com/vZxtGHsitH — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 7, 2024

Plenty of time has passed since Jackson-Davis' viral tweet -- 258 days, to be exact -- and the Warriors forward has proven himself as a valuable member of the second unit despite his young age.

But he isn't done yet, as he told Burke after the game.

"At the end of the day, it is what it is," Jackson-Davis said. "Just got to keep playing hard, try to make a name for myself, help my team get wins and just come in and provide energy."

"Y’all will regret it… I promise you."@KerithBurke pulled up TJD's draft-day tweet after his career night 😂 pic.twitter.com/70ooH2KxVf — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 7, 2024

After a performance like Wednesday's, Jackson-Davis is well on his way to making sure the teams who passed on him in the draft never forget his name.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast