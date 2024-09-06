What Stotts envisions in new Warriors lead assistant coach role

Terry Stotts is convinced he’s at the ideal stage of his well-established career to take on Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s lead assistant role for the 2024-25 NBA season.

And no stranger to the league or Golden State, the 66-year-old coach also is ready to mindfully utilize his knowledge and experience on a Warriors roster without hampering their strengths.

“Really, I’ve had some conversations with Steve about it,” Stotts told 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast” on Wednesday. “I don’t want to take away what they’ve done so well.

“They’ve been such a good read and react team. They move well without the ball.”

Prior to joining Golden State in July, Stotts has counted on three previous head-coaching gigs, with the Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks and, most notably, the Portland Trail Blazers, in which he earned eight consecutive playoff appearances over nine seasons.

During his time with the Blazers, Stotts coached NBA superstar Damian Lillard and left the organization with the second-most wins in franchise history (402).

Now back with the Warriors for the first time since an assistant spell during the 2004-05 season, Stotts forms part of a coaching staff overseeing a roster composed of franchise legends, rising stars and new additions.

He’s excited to add to Kerr’s offensive tactics.

“And [when it comes to] incorporating some of the new players, I think Buddy Hield will be a great add,” Stotts added. “Kyle Anderson will be great. De’Anthony Melton. I think the new players will come in and fit well.

“Getting the younger guys comfortable with moving with and without the ball, setting screens on ball [and] off ball, putting Steph up a little more if we can. He has a knack of getting open anyway.”

Then again, Stotts just wants to add to what Kerr and Co. have built, not subtract.

“But my biggest thing is not to change much of what they’ve done, but I think Steve wants to tweak some things, do some things better, throw away some things and I think that’s what this next month is going to be for,” Stotts concluded.

