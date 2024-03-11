Kerr doesn't expect Steph to play in Warriors' game vs. Mavericks

Warriors star Steph Curry's continues to heal from his right ankle injury but is expected to miss Wednesday’s game against the Mavericks in Dallas.

Speaking with reporters following the Warriors' gutsy 112-102 road victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday at Frost Bank Center, Steve Kerr addressed questions on Curry’s status, delivering the news that Golden State likely will continue without their leader in midst of a three-game road trip.

“Yeah, we needed that and obviously we’ll reassess tomorrow, but I don’t expect him to play in Dallas,” Kerr told reporters of Curry.

The Warriors, who won their first game without Curry this season in San Antonio, lost the four-time NBA champion to a right ankle injury during the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 125-122 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at Chase Center.

And although Curry’s MRI revealed no structural damage to the joint, the 35-year-old guard's return continues up in the air. He will be re-evaluated Tuesday, as noted by Kerr.

“We have another tough game coming up,” Kerr added. “We needed this one, obviously. We’re in a fight right now down the stretch of the season. So, good to get the win and build some confidence without Steph, too.”

Curry is averaging 26.9 points on 44.9-percent shooting from the field and 40.7 percent from 3-point range throughout 59 games this season.

Despite Golden State proving they can win – specifically on the road – without its star guard, there’s no valid reason why Dub Nation shouldn’t hope for Curry’s return to come sooner rather than later.

