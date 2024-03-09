Steph injury update: Warriors star to be re-evaluated Tuesday

Warriors star Steph Curry will miss Golden State's next two games, at the least, with his ankle injury.

The team announced Saturday that Curry underwent an MRI on his right ankle Friday after injuring it in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 125-122 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at Chase Center. The MRI revealed no structural damage to the joint, per Golden State, and confirmed the injury as a sprained ankle. Curry will be re-evaluated Tuesday.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/FROPxIkcPz — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 9, 2024

Curry sustained the injury as he received a pass in the lane against the Bulls. As he planted his right foot, his ankle rolled badly and he was in immediate pain, limping off the court.

Steph limped to the locker room after rolling his right ankle 😢 pic.twitter.com/Bcy2aHABtP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2024

His return is critical as the Warriors make a push for an outright NBA playoff spot, currently No. 10 in a packed Western Conference and on the cusp of a play-in tournament appearance.

While Curry will miss the Warriors' next two games, both against the San Antonio Spurs, Golden State has a crucial game against the No.-8 seeded Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, and Curry's return certainly would help the team's chances.

Curry is averaging 26.9 points on 44.9-percent shooting from the field and 40.7 percent from 3-point range, and he also leads the NBA with 290 made 3-pointers this season.

All things considered, the Warriors' latest announcement is more good news on Curry, as early reports indicated he could miss up to a week. Now, Dub Nation eagerly awaits another positive update Tuesday.

