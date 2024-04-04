Why Kerr believes Warriors can ‘do some damage' in NBA playoffs

In what has been an up-and-down 2023-24 NBA season so far for the Warriors, coach Steve Kerr believes the team can make some noise in the playoffs if they can get there.

Speaking on 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast” with Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky, Kerr explained that the team has been rounding into form in the closing stages of the regular season, playing particularly well on the road.

“I wish I had the answer for you [about the road vs. home record] -- I don’t," Kerr said. "Last year we were dominant at home and this year we’re about .500, so it has been a strange season in that regard,” Kerr said.

“I can’t figure out any of the road-home splits, but I do know that we’re playing at a high level right now. We’re playing good two-way basketball, our defense has been excellent for the most part until last game, we’ve taken really good care of the ball the last couple of months, really cutting back the turnovers which has helped."

Kerr explained that the group has been coming together and that if the Warriors can qualify for the postseason, they can compete against the best teams in the Western Conference.

“And the guys are really connected," Kerr continued. "They’re really playing together, supporting each other. It has been a really fun season coaching the group because they’ve all been so great. We’re desperately trying to get into the playoffs because I think we could do some damage if we get there.”

Golden State has struggled with consistency all season, particularly at home with a 19-19 record. The Warriors have gone 22-15 on the road, tied for the sixth-best away record this season. While the team has flashed brilliance against some of the best teams in the NBA this season, there has been plenty of inconsistent play against lesser opponents.

The Warriors are winners of five straight games, but it has not been enough to make up for previous defeats, with the team’s seven losses after leading by 15-plus points looming large.

Golden State sits in 10th place in the Western Conference standings with seven games remaining in the regular season, with critical matchups against the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans coming up.

If the season ended today, the Warriors would face the Los Angeles Lakers in a win-or-go-home play-in game, not an ideal position for a team that aspires to make a deep postseason run.

Still, given their championship DNA and postseason success over the past 10 seasons, Kerr has plenty of good reasons to believe the Warriors can rise to the occasion in the playoffs.

