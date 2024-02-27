Kerr not surprised Moody stepped up in Wiggins' absence vs. Wizards

Moses Moody delivered in his first Warriors start since Dec. 2, 2023.

With Andrew Wiggins unavailable to face the Washington Wizards on Tuesday due to personal reasons, Steve Kerr opted to start Moody, who finished with 12 points from the floor while adding three rebounds and an assist in Golden State’s 123-112 win at Capital One Arena.

Speaking to reporters after the road victory, Kerr was of high praise for the 21-year-old’s character and performance in a game where Golden State role players served a pivotal role.

“I loved what Moses did,” Kerr told reporters. “[It] didn’t surprise me at all. He’s such a pro. He’s such a great, young guy – just so high character.”

Kerr wasn't surprised by Moody's huge game filling in for Wiggs tonight 😤 pic.twitter.com/MRC8CDO9cF — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 28, 2024

Despite season-long clamoring on Moody’s lack of participation in Kerr’s system, the Warriors forward responded with sound two-way play, which proved to be additionally beneficial on a night Steph Curry struggled from the floor.

“To put him in the starting lineup and to have him come out and play the way he did,” Kerr added, “it didn’t surprise me because it’s kind of what he does.

“He reminds me a lot of [Kevon Looney]. He’s very quiet but professional, does his work and always stays ready.”

Perhaps no play embodied Moody’s effectiveness in the nation’s capital more than his defensive hustle with less than six minutes to go in the third quarter, which was one of many contributions that impressed Kerr.

“That was a big play,” Kerr said about Moody’s behind-the-back defensive recovery. “He chased down that long pass and threw it behind him and threw it all the way out.

“That was the key: throwing it out to halfcourt and not throwing it under the basket, which is dangerous. I thought Moses just had several puzzle plays.”

Moody can consider his first start of the calendar year a well-earned success.

