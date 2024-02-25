Kerr offers reason for Moody's recent lack of playing time 

Moses Moody logged just two minutes in the Warriors' 119-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday at Chase Center.

Moody has only logged double-digit minutes once in his last five appearances, begging the question, what is the reason for the reduced playing time?

In speaking to reporters following Sunday's loss to the Nuggets, coach Steve Kerr revealed why Moody's minutes have declined recently

"There's only so many guys I can play," Kerr said. "I already had 11 guys in the rotation which is almost impossible. 12 is impossible.

"He's out of the loop right now, but that doesn't mean that's the case for the rest of the season. We've got a lot of guys who are healthy; we're getting Chris [Paul] back at some point on this trip, so everybody has got to stay ready.

"There's not enough minutes for everybody."

Over the last seven games, Moody has registered two DNPs, and recorded less than 10 minutes in four of the other five, with the lone exception being a 20-minute cameo in a blowout win over the Los Angeles Lakers last week.

Moody is in his third year in the league, and this is not the first time the Arkansas product has seen his playing time fluctuate during his NBA career.

Since the Warriors drafted Moody with the No. 14 overall in the 2021 NBA draft, the 21-year-old has averaged 5.5 points and two rebounds in 13.6 minutes per game.

It's worth noting that Moody's minutes per game has increased every season he's been in the league, going from 11.7 during his rookie campaign to 13 in year two and now at 17.2 in his third season.

With a veteran-laden roster, finding consistent minutes for players on the fringe of the rotation is another one of the many challenges Kerr and Golden State's coaching staff must navigate over the course of the season.

