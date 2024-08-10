Kerr has funny response to Draymond's Olympics coaching comments

Team USA coach Steve Kerr shared a humorous response when asked about Draymond Green’s social media comments during the Olympic semifinal against Serbia.

Speaking to Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky on 95.7 The Game, Kerr was asked if Green was texting him during the game.

“No,” Kerr said, laughing. “Nor am I looking at his Twitter feed so we’re very comfortable with the decisions we are making.”

Green was incredibly active on X, formerly Twitter, during the game, posting nonstop about Kerr’s lineup decisions. The outspoken Warriors star was frustrated that LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry were not given more playing time despite being the only reliable scoring options for most of the game.

Steph and Bron not tired — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) August 8, 2024

Thanks to Curry’s heroics, Team USA staged an epic comeback over Serbia despite a double-digit deficit heading into the fourth quarter. The game produced plenty of tense moments, and if not for Curry’s epic 36-point outburst, Nikola Jokić and co. could have pulled off the monumental upset.

Green was in good spirits after the game, joking with Baron Davis on a recent episode of “The Draymond Green Show” about his reaction while watching the comeback unfold on TV.

“My heart was in my stomach watching this game,” Green said. “I was this close to putting ‘Bron and Steph in a group chat like, ‘Come on bro, come on man,’ [because] at halftime we were down 11 [points]. I was tweeting like I was coaching, yeah.”

“I was this close to putting Bron and Steph in a group chat” 🤣



—@Money23Green and @BaronDavis react to Team USA’s thrilling win over Serbia pic.twitter.com/wjums2Zpmd — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) August 9, 2024

While the Americans have become accustomed to blowing out opponents at the Paris Olympics, the rematch with Serbia proved to be a challenge. With sloppy defensive play and shaky scoring, Team USA looked flat from the start, but eventually, the most talented roster in the world woke up and closed out the game.

Green won’t be tweeting during the game as he will be appearing in person on Sunday at Bercy Arena to watch the gold medal showdown against France in what will prove to be one of the most anticipated games in recent Olympics memory.

