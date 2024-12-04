Kerr calls out Podz's decision-making after Warriors' loss to Nuggets

The Warriors' 119-115 loss to the Denver Nuggets was frustrating for Golden State, to say the least.

In addition to expressing his irritation with a potential missed call at the end of the game, coach Steve Kerr publicly challenged Golden State guard Brandin Podziemski's decision-making in Wednesday's defeat.

"Podz is a hell of a player, but he needs to -- and I've told him this -- he needs to be a smart player," Kerr told reporters postgame. "He's one of our guys that's capable of making really good decisions. He had a lob when we were up [10] in the late second quarter that was frankly insane."

Kerr didn't mean that in a good way, considering that turnover led to an easy basket on the other end for Denver. He also referenced a similar past mistake, as well as Podziemski fouling Denver forward Michael Porter Jr. twice on 3-point attempts.

"He had the same play last week against Brooklyn when he tried to throw a lob over his shoulder. He cannot be that guy," Kerr continued. "And he can’t foul jump shooters. I love Brandin. He's a hell of a player. He's got a hell of a future ahead of him.

"But I hope he watches this clip right now of me talking, because he needs to hear it. He's got to be a smart, tough, great decision-maker, and he's very capable of it. But that's his next step."

This postgame press conference wasn't the only time Kerr expressed obvious frustration with Podziemski on Wednesday, either. After the first time he fouled Porter, Kerr had an animated conversation with the second-year NBA guard from the sideline.

"It was more so he was getting on me to do my job and know what I'm supposed to be doing out there. He was like, 'If you can't do your job, I'm going to pull you out,'" Podziemski told reporters after the game. "He just got on me a bit, which I'm all for. I'm trying to get better.

"He knows he can get on me, and I'm not going to respond emotionally. I'm just going to go out there and hoop."

Podziemski also responded to Kerr's postgame outburst in his own presser.

"I mean, I agree. I played poorly," Podziemski said. "I think there was a point defensively when I was just pressing too much and trying too hard. I think one of the turnovers I had when I threw it to Trayce, I could have bounced it to him earlier."

Though he was disappointed in his two turnovers, Podziemski said he felt fine about his overall offensive play on Wednesday. After all, he had a respectable stat line of 13 points on 6-for-11 shooting with four assists.

However, Podziemski appeared to show more dissatisfaction with his defensive struggles after committing five fouls and having a minus-13 plus-minus, the second-worst on the Warriors.

"I think I was trying too hard defensively to stick with Michael Porter and to foul him twice [was] definitely not like me and definitely something I'm not proud of," Podziemski detailed. "I know when they made their runs was because of me fouling or turning the ball over. So, I know I got to be better. I know I'm going to be better. It just sucks that we didn't win."

After that overt challenge by Kerr, it will be interesting to monitor Podziemski's rotations -- and perhaps if he returns to a bench role -- when the Warriors return to action on Thursday and Friday later this week.

