All-Second-Round-Pick teams show Warriors there's NBA draft hope

One could scour the fan base of any NBA franchise and not find anyone genuinely enthusiastic about their team approaching the draft without a first-round pick, much less one in the lottery.

That’s hole into which the Warriors officially tumbled last week after the door closed on their infinitesimal chance of leaping into the 2024 NBA draft lottery.

They will have to, at least for now, make do with the one pick they have: Second round, No. 52 overall.

As undesirable as it seems, the Warriors have a chance to shine. Rarely does a draft pass without at least one second-round pick becoming a star. Some become All-Stars. One is a three-time MVP.

Nailing a second-round pick is about scouting acumen, roster fit and the ability discern desire. Oh, and luck.

Here’s a look at our three All-Second-Round-Pick teams, limited to active players over the past 10 drafts:

FIRST TEAM

Center: Nikola Jokic (Nuggets). The three-time NBA MVP and one-time NBA Finals MVP was selected with the No. 41 overall pick in 2014. Jusuf Nurkic, also a center, went No. 16 overall in the same draft.

Forward: Draymond Green (Warriors). Four-time NBA champion, three-time All-Star, eight-time All-Defensive team selection went No. 35 overall in 2012. Power forward Thomas Robinson, out of the league since 2017, went No. 5 overall.

Forward: Herb Jones (Pelicans). Rarely does a No. 35 overall pick (2021) start as a rookie, but this is an elite defender with a reliable 3-ball. James Bouknight, taken No. 11 overall, struggled before being waived by Charlotte in February.

Guard: Khris Middleton (Bucks). Three-time All-Star, No. 2 scorer on NBA championship team, was the No. 39 selection in 2012. Fellow shooting guard Dion Waiters, a man of irrational confidence, went No. 4 overall in that draft.

Guard: Jalen Brunson (Knicks). The No. 33 pick in 2018 is an NBA All-Star and team leader who finished fifth in the 2024 MVP voting. Jacob Evans III, taken five picks earlier by the Warriors, most recently toiled in a Canadian League.

SECOND TEAM

Center: Daniel Gafford (Mavericks). The No. 38 pick in 2019, solid with the Wizards, has made an impact as starter with Dallas. Solid on both ends. Center Mfiondu Kabengele, a first-round pick, is a two-way player.

Forward Bruce Brown (Raptors): Taken No. 42 overall in 2018, he’s a connector and one of the most valuable utility players in the NBA. Lottery pick Jerome Robinson (No. 13 overall) finished last season as a two-way player with the Warriors.

Forward: Bojan Bogdanović (Knicks). Chosen No. 31 overall in 2011, twice ranked among the top 12 in 3-point percentage, has 306 more career 3s than Allan Houston. Forward Chris Singleton, the No. 18 pick, lasted three seasons.

Guard: Norman Powell (Clippers). Taken No. 46 overall in 2015, won the NBA Finals with Toronto (2019), and is one of NBA’s top bench scorers. Guard Emmanuel Mudiay, the No. 7 overall pick, washed out of the NBA two years ago.

Guard: Malcolm Brogdon (Trail Blazers). Selected No. 36 overall in 2016, voted Rookie of the Year, was named Sixth Man of the Year in 2023. Point guard Wade Baldwin, the No. 17 pick, has been out of the league since 2019.

THIRD TEAM

Center: Isaiah Hartenstein (Knicks). The No. 43 pick in 2017 is starting for a team making a strong playoff run. Center Justin Patton, taken 27 picks earlier, appeared in 22 NBA games before detouring to the G League and overseas.

Forward: Jae Crowder (Bucks). No. 34 pick in 2012 is a solid vet that has registered votes for All-Defensive team and Sixth Man of the Year. The career of power forward Royce White, taken No. 16 overall, lasted three games.

Forward: Jarred Vanderbilt (Lakers). The No. 41 overall pick in 2018 is a voracious rebounder and an elite defender. Fellow wing Chandler Hutchison, taken 23 picks earlier, bounced around for three years before retiring in 2022.

Guard: Gary Trent Jr. (Raptors). Selected No. 37 overall in 2018, he shoots 38.6-percent from deep and twice finished in the top 10 in steals. Guard Zhaire Smith, taken No. 16 overall, has spent the last four years in the G League.

Guard: Jordan Clarkson (Jazz). Selected No. 46 overall in 2014, made the All-Rookie first time and was voted Sixth Man of the Year in 2021. Shooting guard Nik Stauskas was taken No. 8 overall.

Toughest call: Vanderbilt over Jerami Grant (Trail Blazers) and Terance Mann (Clippers). Went with defense.

Deepest position: Center. With so many big men of similar value but with different attributes made for tough calls beyond Jokic. Mitchell Robinson (Knicks) was a second-round pick, as was Clippers 7-footer Ivica Zubac. So was Nets center Nic Claxton. With such a crowded field of solid veterans, Trayce Jackson-Davis (Warriors) had no chance of cracking the top three.

Others of note: Dillon Brooks (Rockets), Spencer Dinwiddie (Lakers), Talen Horton-Tucker (Jazz), Isaiah Joe (Thunder), Monté Morris (Timberwolves), Paul Reed (76ers) and Josh Richardson (Heat).

