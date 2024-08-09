Report: Warriors, Lakers to meet on Christmas Day at Chase Center

Steph Curry and LeBron James currently are playing together on Team USA, trying to bring a gold medal home from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

But on Christmas Day, the superstars will play against each other when the Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center in San Francisco, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday night, citing sources.

The Warriors-Lakers matchup will be part of the NBA's five-game slate on Wednesday, Dec. 25.

Per Charania, the other four matchups will be: The San Antonio Spurs at the New York Knicks, the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Dallas Mavericks, the Philadelphia 76ers at the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets at the Phoenix Suns.

NBA Christmas Day games for the 2024-25 season, per sources:



🎄Spurs at Knicks

🎄Timberwolves at Mavericks

🎄76ers at Celtics

🎄Lakers at Warriors

🎄Nuggets at Suns — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 9, 2024

This marks the 14th time the Warriors will play on Christmas Day during the Curry era and the 12th consecutive year Golden State will play on the NBA's marquee day.

The Warriors lost 120-114 to the Nuggets at Ball Arena last year.

While Curry and James attempt to win a gold medal together -- a feat they can complete when they take on France on Saturday -- they know their NBA showdowns are nearing their end.

James, 39, is entering his 22nd NBA season and it's unclear how much longer he wants to keep playing.

Curry, 36, has two years remaining on his current Warriors contract.

NBA fans don't know how many more Steph vs. LeBron matchups are left, but the league will make sure to highlight the rivalry as much as possible over the next few years.

