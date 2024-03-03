Steph explains his ‘good decision' to face Celtics after knee injury

Despite Steph Curry injuring his knee in the Warriors' win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday, the NBA superstar believes it was the right decision to play in the Golden State's 140-88 blowout loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday at TD Garden.

In speaking to reporters following Sunday's loss, Curry revealed he suffered the injury while getting tangled up on the floor during the second quarter of Friday's game in Toronto.

Stephen never gave up on the play 💪 pic.twitter.com/IylIiJjw8P — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 2, 2024

When asked if there were any doubts if he would suit up for Sunday's game in Boston, Curry revealed he had a good feeling he'd be good to go for the Warriors' clash with the Celtics.

"No. We just wanted to make sure it didn't swell up any more than it already did," Curry told reporters after Sunday's game. "I woke up this morning [and] it was in a good spot when I tried to test it to see if I could not feel any pain when I was out there and that's how it went.

"So it was a good decision to play just based on how it felt."

Here’s Steph Curry on the knee issue that had him questionable today pic.twitter.com/pZUOl6Pfw9 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 3, 2024

Curry played just 16 minutes during Sunday's blowout defeat -- his lowest total of the 2023-24 NBA season -- but revealed the overall workload still felt similar due to the pregame preparation and physicality Boston's defense presented.

"It still feels like a game because you have to do your preparation stuff," Curry explained. "Even in the 16 to 17 minutes I played, it was physical. You're trying to find any type of life out there, but we do have two days off before another back-to-back, so got to take advantage of that rest."

Curry finished the game with a season-low four points, missing all eight of his 3-point attempts in a game that got out of hand as quickly as it began.

Even with Sunday's brutal result, Golden State can hold its head high after a successful 3-1 road trip. Now, Curry and the Warriors get to regroup for a couple of days before squaring off with the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at Chase Center.

