Where Steph, Klay rank among highest-paid NBA players in 2023-24

Warriors owner Joe Lacob will be signing checks for two of the NBA's highest salaries during the upcoming 2023-24 season.
Steph Curry will make the most cash of any NBA player next season at nearly $52 million, well ahead of Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, the second-highest paid player at $47.6 million. Curry's fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson ranks 12th with a $43.2 million price tag this upcoming season.
Golden State is one of three teams with multiple players inside the 12 highest salaries. Phoenix features Durant and newly acquired Bradley Beal ($46.7 million), and the Los Angeles Clippers will pay Paul George and Kawhi Leonard equal $45.6 million salaries this upcoming season.
Curry has three seasons remaining on his contract. He'll make $55.8 million in 2024-25 and $59.6 million the following year. Thompson, on the other hand, will become an unrestricted free agent next summer. It likely will be his last chance to land a lucrative, long-term contract, which both him and the Warriors undoubtedly hope will be with Golden State.
Chris Paul is the Warriors’ third-highest player on the payroll this season at $30.8 million, followed by Andrew Wiggins ($24.3 million) and Draymond Green ($22.3 million). Gary Payton II ($8.7 million) and Kevon Looney ($7.5 million) round out the team’s top seven highest-paid players.
Per Spotrac, the Warriors own the league’s highest total cap at $226.1 million before the luxury tax, which will tack on an estimated additional $180 million.
Golden State Warriors
As Lacob and the Warriors know, chasing championships isn't cheap.