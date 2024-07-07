Steph addresses bloody hand injury suffered in Team USA scrimmage

Sigh of relief, Dub Nation.
After Team USA's scrimmage against the Select Team on Sunday, point guard Steph Curry hinted he was fine despite sustaining an apparent right hand injury on the floor mid-game, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson.
When Johnson asked Curry about the injury after the scrimmage, the Warriors star responded, "I had a little blood," with a smirk while holding the microphone in his right hand.
Team USA coach Steve Kerr also indicated to reporters that the Warriors star was fine after the scrimmage.
Curry is hard at work getting ready for his first Olympic Games with LeBron James, Kevin Durant and the rest of Team USA. And it appears as though the two-time NBA MVP is doing all he can to prepare despite Sunday's scare.