Steph addresses bloody hand injury suffered in Team USA scrimmage

Sigh of relief, Dub Nation.

After Team USA's scrimmage against the Select Team on Sunday, point guard Steph Curry hinted he was fine despite sustaining an apparent right hand injury on the floor mid-game, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson.

Steph Curry immediately got his hand looked at after Team USA’s scrimmage and isn’t dapping anybody up https://t.co/l9qISOoDYA pic.twitter.com/zvfR42awgs — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) July 7, 2024

When Johnson asked Curry about the injury after the scrimmage, the Warriors star responded, "I had a little blood," with a smirk while holding the microphone in his right hand.

Just asked Steph about this. He smirked and said “I had a little blood.” Steph held the mic in his right hand during his media session and appears to be in good spirits https://t.co/FdyIKq801D — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) July 7, 2024

Team USA coach Steve Kerr also indicated to reporters that the Warriors star was fine after the scrimmage.

I asked Steve Kerr about Steph Curry monitoring his right hand and he says there’s nothing to worry about too much right now — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) July 7, 2024

Curry is hard at work getting ready for his first Olympic Games with LeBron James, Kevin Durant and the rest of Team USA. And it appears as though the two-time NBA MVP is doing all he can to prepare despite Sunday's scare.

