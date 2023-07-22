How Steph's grandma adorably defended him as ‘itty-bitty' player

Before he became a Warriors legend, Steph Curry was seen by many as too small to succeed in the world of basketball.

But anyone caught mentioning that around his grandmother, Candy Adams, back in the day needed to watch their back.

Curry's new Apple TV+ documentary "Underrated" details his journey from "too small" to four-time NBA champion -- and along the way, he had his grandma defending him in the stands.

"It was just like a different time, you know, and he was so itty-bitty, and everyone was picking on him talking about he was too small to play," Adams recalls in the film, as Curry's family members look at old photos of him on the countertop. "You remember when the man was up in the stands, and he was calling [Curry's team] punks and stuff?

"I said, 'Say one more thing and I'm going to bust you in your mouth.' I was going to climb over that seat. I told him, 'Don't talk about my grandson. Don't talk about my grandson.' "

Curry of course went on to prove all of his doubters wrong -- his strong relationship with his family certainly played a role in his future success. And even during his days as a tiny high school prospect and eventual NCAA standout, he probably could fight his own battles on and off the court.

But it never hurts to have a loving grandma in your corner. Or in this case, the bleachers.

