Watch: Steph's ‘full-court star' drill shows why he's NBA's best

How do you become the greatest shooter in NBA history?

Steph Curry knows the answer, and part of that title is thanks to the Warriors star's intense workouts -- the most famous of which is the "full-court star" drill he does with Brandon Payne, his trainer.

Take a look at Curry's unreal conditioning session during the first day of "Curry Camp" on Friday:

Rare glimpse of Stephen Curry’s “full-court star” drill with coach Brandon Payne. In this highly difficult drill Steph runs full court sprints to each spot behind the arc. Corner to corner, wing to wing, top of the key to top of the key. In order to pass the drill he needs to… pic.twitter.com/9yM1MFtRHp — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) August 5, 2023

Curry's workouts have been known to leave NBA stars reeling, with Payne once recalling Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young struggling to keep up with the Splash Brother during a joint workout. Another unnamed player threw up after just five minutes of working out with the former NBA Finals MVP.

At 35 years old, Curry's conditioning is one of the reasons he remains at the top of his game after 14 seasons in the league. His coach, Steve Kerr, even has referred to the point guard as a "metronome" for his meticulous routine and work ethic.

The 2023-24 NBA season is right around the corner, and the Warriors are looking to return to their championship ways after falling short last season. And if Curry's latest workout is any indication, the Golden State superstar is more than ready.

