Steph Curry reveals Mount Rushmore of favorite non-NBA athletes

Steph Curry is one of the NBA’s all-time greats.

But when the Warriors’ superstar isn’t dominating on the court, Curry is a sports fanatic who loves following players and teams outside of basketball.

So much so that on the latest episode of “Dubs Talk” with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole and Dalton Johnson, Curry shared who he has on his “Mount Rushmore” of favorite non-NBA athletes.

“Mount Rushmore of my non-NBA players,” Curry pondered out loud beside Johnson and Poole. “My list is very personal. I am a fan, too. So, I’m going to go with Tiger [Woods]. I’m going to go Manny Ramirez. Can I put a Siamese twin-head of David [Ortiz] and Manny just to do that? Same thing with Cam Newton and Steve Smith. Those two are my guys. So, we got one [Tiger Woods]. Two, Manny and David. Three, we got Steve and Cam. And I would put Muhammad Ali up there, too."

In order, Curry listed Woods, Ramirez and Ortiz, Newton and Smith and Ali.

While his takes are completely fair, Golden State’s future Hall of Famer shared his biases.

“I got two mostly undisputed goats,” Curry shared with Johnson and Poole. “And then my fandom coming out with the [Boston] Red Sox and the [Carolina] Panthers.”

Curry grew up in Charlotte, so his support of the Panthers’ Newton and Smith makes sense. He also idolized the rich history of the Red Sox, which is why he’s a fan of Ortiz and Ramirez.

As Curry said, he cherishes two athletes often considered the greatest of their sport. The late Ali, dubbed “The Greatest,” was a boxing legend, and Woods is still competing in golfing tours after stacking accolades throughout his long career.

Tiger, in particular, inspires Curry, who’s a big-time golfer and arguably the NBA's best.

The Warriors superstar and reigning Western Conference Player of the Week is known for sinking shot after shot on the hardwood.

But Curry also doesn’t miss when it comes to his fandom.

