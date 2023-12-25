Steph's Christmas Day struggles persist in Warriors' loss to Nuggets

Warriors star Steph Curry hasn't had many holly, jolly Christmas celebrations -- on the basketball court, at least.

Curry's puzzling struggles on games played during the holiday continued Monday in Golden State's 120-114 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day at Ball Arena, as the veteran point guard finished with 18 points on 7-of-21 shooting from the field and 3-of-13 shooting from 3-point range.

It's safe to say those aren't your typical Splash Bro numbers, but, oddly, the subpar Christmas performance was nothing new.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Stephen Curry on Christmas:



2010: 4 points (2-15 FG)

2011: 4 points (2-12 FG)

2013: 15 points (5-17 FG)

2014: 14 points (5-12 FG)

2015: 19 points (6-15 FG)

2016: 15 points (4-11 FG)

2018: 15 points (5-17 FG)

2020: 19 points (6-17 FG)

2021: 33 points (10-27 FG)

2023: 18… pic.twitter.com/qIFa14AtVz — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 25, 2023

Admittedly, it was hard for Curry and the rest of the Warriors to find a rhythm as the Nuggets went to the free-throw line 32 times Monday, including 18 trips for Nikola Jokić alone. After the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr slammed NBA officiating as "disgusting" for "legislating" defense out of the game.

Additionally, Denver's length and size made it a tough Christmas game for Curry. Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pop, standing at 6-foot-5, was able to shut down Curry on the perimeter. The Warriors star was held to under 20 points for just the fourth time this season after finishing the first half with just four points.

Curry's Christmas struggles appear to be a trend, but the four-time NBA champion has been known to perform above and beyond for Golden State during every other day of the campaign. And that's certainly all Dub Nation can ask for.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast