Steph earns 10th All-Star nod after being named to West reserves

Steph Curry earned the 10th NBA All-Star nod of his prestigious career after the league announced on Thursday that the Warriors superstar is among the Western Conference's reserves for the mid-season showcase.

Steph is headed to Indy for the All-Star Game ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/YRqP86jPtU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 2, 2024

It will be the first time in Curry's NBA career that he is not among the starting lineup for an All-Star game he was selected to after being on the floor for the opening tip in each of his previous nine selections.

Curry is averaging 27.5 points per game during the 2023-24 NBA season, shooting 40.9 percent from deep while leading the league in 3-pointers made (195).

Despite a strong season from Curry, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Mavericks guard Luka Dončić got the nod over the two-time MVP in the Western Conference's starting lineup.

After being snubbed from the starting five, Curry's immediate reaction was to humbly praise Gilgeous-Alexander and Dončić for their strong seasons.

"Those two guys are playing amazing; they deserve it," Curry told reporters last week.

Steph reacts to not being named an All-Star starter 🔽 pic.twitter.com/xV6MGMCkzJ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 26, 2024

With the nod, Curry joins Hall of Famer Paul Arizin as the only players in Warriors franchise history to earn 10 All-Star selections.

History made.



Stephen Curry joins Paul Arizin as the only Warriors to ever make 10 #NBAAllStar games 👏 pic.twitter.com/SdDoj5yKPM — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 2, 2024

In addition to being named as an All-Star reserve, Curry's Indianapolis itinerary will include participating in a unique 3-point shootout against WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

