Steph offers humble response to being snubbed as All-Star starter

Steph Curry's immediate reaction to being snubbed from the Western Conference's starting lineup in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game? Heaping praise on the two rising stars who made the cut above him.

When asked about his omission from the All-Star starters after the Warriors' 134-133 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday at Chase Center, Curry quickly pointed to how well Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have performed this season.

"I mean, you got two guys that are playing amazing this year, Luka [Doncic] and Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander]," Curry told reporters. "Been around doing this for a very long time, and the fact that it's a talking point, I'm not after nine healthy years … those two guys are playing amazing; they deserve it."

Steph reacts to not being named an All-Star starter 🔽 pic.twitter.com/xV6MGMCkzJ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 26, 2024

While Curry will not be in the Western Conference's starting lineup when the All-Star Game tips off on Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the sharpshooting guard hopes he still can earn a spot in the All-Star Weekend festivities in a different capacity.

"Hopefully I'm there in Indiana in whatever capacity," Curry said. "But to still be doing it at this stage, it's always a challenge, you don't ever take for granted how hard it is to be recognized in that way every year."

Curry is averaging 26.7 points, 5.0 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 40.1 percent from behind the 3-point line in 38 appearances during the 2023-24 NBA season.

The two-time NBA MVP logged a team-high 33 points in the Warriors' loss to the Kings on Thursday, Curry's 16th game this season scoring at least 30 points.

Curry's absence from the Western Conference's starting lineup will be the first time the superstar has been omitted -- when healthy -- from the starting lineup since the 2012-13 season.

Based on the All-Star fan voting returns that had Curry second among all Western Conference players, he likely will have his name called when the NBA announces the reserves for the midseason showcase on Feb. 1.

