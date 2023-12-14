Report: Draymond suspension length will determine docked-pay rate

The length of Draymond Green's indefinite suspension remains uncertain. However, there is clarity on the amount of money the All-NBA forward stands to lose throughout his time away from the Warriors.

Green will have $153,941 deducted per game if the Warriors star forward's suspension is fewer than 20 games and $202,922 per game if the indefinite absence is more than 20 games, ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported on Thursday.

The former Defensive Player of the Year received his third ejection of the 2023-24 NBA season during the third quarter of Golden State's loss in Phoenix on Tuesday night after striking Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face.

While the 20-game suspension mark holds tremendous financial implications, there is currently no clarity on how long the league plans to have Green out at this point.

NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars explained the league's reasoning for keeping Green's suspension length open-ended.

"A lot of times people get caught up in the number, like 'What's the number?' We didn't want to do that," Dumars said on ESPN's "First Take". "What we wanted to do was, we knew there would be some level of punishment, but we didn't want that to be the focus. We wanted the focus to be on how can we help Draymond as well. We thought indefinite was the best way to do that so people don't get caught up on, 'The number, is it too low? Is it too high?'

"Indefinite means get yourself right. We want to see you at your best and the best way for you to do that is to get yourself mentally and emotionally back to where you need to be."

Green is in the first season of a four-year $100 million contract, and the Warriors stand to save a significant amount towards the NBA's luxury tax for every game the All-NBA forward misses during his absence from the team. Golden State will save $519,555 toward the tax for every game during Green's suspension, ESPN's Bobby Marks reported on Wednesday.

The Warriors are 2-5 in seven games without Green this season and now face the difficult task of correcting their early season hiccups while lacking a pivotal player for the foreseeable future.

