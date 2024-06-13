How Draymond believes Bucks ‘gifted' Celtics the championship

The Milwaukee Bucks might have played an integral role in deciding the winner of the 2024 NBA Finals series between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks.

At least according to two prominent NBA stars.

As Boston took a commanding 3-0 Finals series lead with a 106-99 win over Dallas on Wednesday at American Airlines Center, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid posed a question on X, formerly known as Twitter, that caught Warriors forward Draymond Green's attention.

Did the bucks give them the championship? — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 13, 2024

Green, on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show," responded to Embiid's question by explaining why the Bucks trading guard Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers last offseason before he eventually landed with the Eastern Conference rival Celtics provided Boston with the piece they needed to put them over the top and win the championship.

"The answer to Joel's question is yes, they actually did because they traded Jrue away and I just think like you gotta find [a way] and do all you can to keep Jrue because Jrue can guard bigger," Green explained. "Jrue can play off the ball, on the ball, there's no mismatch with Jrue and [Damian Lillard]."

"I think there's some other things Milwaukee could have done to keep Jrue. But yes, they did [give Boston the championship] ... Joel Embiid's question that he knew the answer to is absolutely correct. It did give them the championship and Boston has done the job of putting it together. You gotta give those guys credit ... but he gave it to them."

The Bucks originally traded Holiday to the Blazers in a deal that brought eight-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard to Milwaukee. Portland then traded Holiday to Boston, and the rest is history.

In 73 games this season, Holiday averaged 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game this season while playing lockdown defense for the Celtics.

Holiday, plus the acquisition of 7-foot-2 center Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team trade last offseason, fortified an already impressive roster that now has Boston one win away from hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

